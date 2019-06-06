Home

CHURCHILL Mary Emilia Passed away peacefully
on the 18th May 2019.
Emilia will be deeply
missed by her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 14th June 2019 at 11.00am
at St Philip and St James Roman Catholic Church, 2 Severn Way, Bedford, MK41 7BX.
All are welcome at the church service but please arrive from 10.30 onwards. Family only at the Crematorium.
No flowers please but donations
to Bedfordshire Opportunities
For Learning Disabilities.
Enquiries may be made through
Co-op Funeralcare, 341 Goldington Road, Bedford, MK41 9PA
01234 218324.
Published in Bedford Today on June 6, 2019
