Mary Balfour Our beloved Mary peacefully passed away on Thursday 7th February 2019
age 95 at her home in Clapham. Survived by her children Ann, David, Andrew, Helen and Robert
many grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
She was a well known member of the local community being a member, secretary and president of the WI
for many years, as well as Girl Guide leader and dinnerlady /playground assistant at Oakley Primary School .
The funeral will be held at
Clapham Church on
Monday 25th February at 2:15pm.
Donations to Royal Papworth Hospital charity via www.memorygiving.com. All enquiries to
Arnolds Funeral Service
Tel 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 21, 2019
