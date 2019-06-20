Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
14:00
St Peter and St Paul's Church
Flitwick
Mary Baker Notice
BAKER (née Lawton)
Mary Frances Formerly of Marston, passed away peacefully at her home in Flitwick,
on 12th June, 2019 aged 99 years.
Devoted wife of the late Frederick Baker, loving Mum to Peter and daughter in law Sally,
much loved Nan to James,
Thomas, Henry and Toby and Great Nan to Joshua, Oliver and Elsie.
Funeral service, Wednesday 17th July 2.00pm, St Peter and St Paul's Church, Flitwick followed by cremation.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Sue Ryder, Moggerhanger c/o Neville Funerals, The Old Church, Flitwick Road, Ampthill, MK45 2NT
Published in Bedford Today on June 20, 2019
