Mary Astell

Mary Astell Notice
ASTELL Mary Lucy
(nee Blair) Passed away peacefully with her family by her
side on Tuesday 13th August 2019.
Much loved wife of John (deceased), twin sister to Margaret, devoted and loving mother to daughters Julie and Sarah and grandchildren Katrina, Claire, Ben, Ana & Beth and all her great grandchildren.
Mum will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Mum's only request was a family picnic at Keysoe Woodland Burial Ground.
Donations, if desired, to:
Wood Green the Animal Charity at www.justgiving.com
Mary Lucy Astell.
Our memories of you will
always keep us smiling.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 29, 2019
