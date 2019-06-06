|
Daly Mary-Ann Passed away
peacefully on
17th May 2019,
aged 59 years,
at Sue Ryder St John's Hospice.
Beloved Daughter to
John and Carmine (deceased),
Sister to Danny (deceased),
Margaret and Sheila, Auntie to Ethan.
Loved and missed and
will always be cherished.
The family wish to thank all who cared
for Mary in her last few months.
Funeral service will take on
Tuesday 11th June 10.45am
at St Joseph and the
Holy Child Church, Bedford.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Sue Ryder St John's Hospice
and can be made via
www.memorygiving.com.
All enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on June 6, 2019
