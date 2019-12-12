Home

Mark Parsons Notice
Parsons Mark
Sadly passed away on
19th November 2019
Aged 62 years
Loving Husband of Janet
Much loved Father to John and Laura
Father-in-law to Lauren and Alex
Treasured Grandpa to Lilly,
Sidney and Stanley
Dear Brother to Claire, sadly missed by Brother-in-law Paul
and Nieces Charlotte and Olivia

Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford
on Friday 20th December 2019
at 2.30pm

Flowers welcome or donations
if desired made payable to the
British Heart Foundation or
Multiple Sclerosis Society UK
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 12, 2019
