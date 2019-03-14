|
|
|
Pain Marjorie Viviene Passed away peacefully at home with her family on 20th February 2019, aged 70.
A beloved Wife to Phil, devoted Mother
to Andrew, Michael and Robert,
loving Grandmother to
Patrick, Roshan and Isaac,
Well loved Sister to Gloria, Patricia,
Marilyn, Junior and Fitzroy (deceased)
and a special friend to so many.
Sadly taken too soon.
She will always be in our thoughts
and forever in our hearts.
A Service to celebrate
her life will be held at
Putnoe Heights Church, Bedford on Tuesday 26th March 2019 at 11.30am
followed by interment at
Norse Road Cemetery, Bedford.
Flowers welcome or donations
if desired made payable to
Cancer Research UK
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
6 Bedford Road
Kempston
Bedford
MK42 8AD
Tel 01234 860038
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 14, 2019
