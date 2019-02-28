|
Harrison-Heath Marjorie Doreen Aged 98 years and after a life full of love and laughter, peacefully fell asleep on 18th February.
Beloved wife of the late Reg,
a much loved mum to Janet and Sheila, and darling Grandma and Great-Grandma to Stephanie, Charles,
David (decd.), Matthew, Daniel, Thomas, Madelief and Roselinde. Funeral Service at Bedford Crematorium on Thursday 14th March at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please, but donations gratefully received for The Bedford Hospitals Charity
c/o Arnolds Funeral Service,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel: 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 28, 2019
