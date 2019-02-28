Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue
Bedford, Bedfordshire MK41 7TE
01234 359529
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:15
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Harrison-Heath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Harrison-Heath

Notice Condolences

Marjorie Harrison-Heath Notice
Harrison-Heath Marjorie Doreen Aged 98 years and after a life full of love and laughter, peacefully fell asleep on 18th February.
Beloved wife of the late Reg,
a much loved mum to Janet and Sheila, and darling Grandma and Great-Grandma to Stephanie, Charles,
David (decd.), Matthew, Daniel, Thomas, Madelief and Roselinde. Funeral Service at Bedford Crematorium on Thursday 14th March at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please, but donations gratefully received for The Bedford Hospitals Charity
c/o Arnolds Funeral Service,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel: 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.