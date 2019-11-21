Home

Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
Marilyn
WALTON Peacefully after a brave battle with Cancer, on 13th November 2019,
aged 66 years.
Loving Daughter to Jean and
Lewis (Deceased).
Funeral service will take place at 10:45am on Friday 29th November 2019 at Bedford Crematorium,
Norse Road.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
Bedford Hospital NHS Trust
(Primrose Unit) can be sent via www.memorygiving.com.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue Bedford MK41 7TE Telephone 01234359529


Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 21, 2019
