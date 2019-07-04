Home

Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
13:30
Our Lady Of Ransom
Kempston
View Map
Marija Pogachnik Notice
Pogachnik Marija Passed away suddenly at home on
17th June 2019 aged 91 years.
Wife of Josef (deceased)
Beloved Mum to Josie.
Loving Nanny to Joanna and Paul.
Great Nan to George, Florence and Sareya. Dearest Mother-in-law to Roland and Nan-in-law
to Suki and Mark.
Funeral service to be held on
Tuesday 16th July 2019 at
Our Lady Of Ransom, Kempston, Bedford at 1.30pm followed by burial at Kempston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to Sight Concern
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
6 Bedford Road
Kempston
Bedford
MK42 8AD
Tel: 01234 860038
Published in Bedford Today on July 4, 2019
