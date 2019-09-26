|
Legrottaglie Maria Alessandra Eta 89 anni.
Ci ha lasciato
all' improvviso il 7 Settembre 2019.
Amata Mamma. Adorata Nonna e Bisnonna.
Amica di tutti.
Il funerale avra luogo presso La Chiesa
di San Francesca Cabrini, Bedford
il 3 Ottobre 2019 all ore 10.30.
Seguito da sepoltura al cimitero di
Norse Road.
Suddenly passed away on
7th September 2019
aged 89 years
Much loved Mother,
Adored Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.
Loved by all who knew her.
Funeral service to be held at
St Francesca Cabrini Church, Bedford
on 3rd October 2019 at 10.30am.
Followed by interment at
Norse Road Cemetery, Bedford.
Flowers welcome.
Donations if desired made payable to
St Francesca Cabrini Church
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel : 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 26, 2019