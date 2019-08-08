|
Maria Albarella
Aged 86 years.
Peacefully on
26th July 2019 at Bedford Hospital South Wing.
Beloved wife of Alessandro (Deceased), loving mother to Gennaro, Domenico, Mario and Caterina.
Mother in law to Janet, Sally,
Samantha and Michael.
Devoted nonna to Lisa, Anthony, Lianna, Giordano, Alessia, Ricardo, Natalia, Sianne and Giorgia, Pav and Danny. Great nonna to Tyler,
Maddison, Kian and Frankie.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:30am on Monday 12th August 2019 at
Santa Francesca Cabrini, Woburn Road Bedford followed by interment at Norse Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for the
British Heart Foundation
may be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries C/O
Neville Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 8, 2019