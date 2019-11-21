|
Marguerite Ada Ient
'Rita' Formerly of Hemel Hempstead.
Passed peaceful away, at
Salvete Care Home Bedford on
10th November 2019
aged 96 years.
Loving Mother to Robert,
Sandra and Wendy. A loved
Grandma and Great Grandma.
Funeral service will take place at 11:30am on Wednesday
4th December 2019 at
Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for
MIND can be sent via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue Bedford
MK41 7TE
telephone 01234 359529
