Margaret Staddon
After a short illness at
Luton and Dunstable Hospital
on 25th May 2019, aged 91 years.
Beloved Husband to Nigel.
Much loved Mother and Grandmother.
Funeral service takes place at 10.30am
on Monday 17th June 2019
at St Peter de Merton Church, Bedford.
No flowers but donations for
Luton and Dunstable Hospital
Stroke Unit can be sent via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford,
MK41 7TE Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on June 6, 2019
