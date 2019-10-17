|
|
|
Margaret Doreen Smith
(nee Mitchell) On 3rd October 2019 aged 95 years.
Beloved Wife to Derek (deceased). Loving Mother to Jacqueline, Alison, Ian and Charles. Sister to James (deceased) and Joan.
A loved Granny and Great Granny.
Funeral Service takes place at 3.00pm on Friday 1st November at Christ Church, Denmark Street, Bedford.
Donations in lieu of flowers for Christ Church PCC (Holiday at Home)
may be sent via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals Bedford48 Roff Avenue, Bedford,
MK41 7TE Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 17, 2019