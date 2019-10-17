Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
15:00
Christ Church
Denmark Street
Bedford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Smith

Notice Condolences

Margaret Smith Notice
Margaret Doreen Smith
(nee Mitchell) On 3rd October 2019 aged 95 years.
Beloved Wife to Derek (deceased). Loving Mother to Jacqueline, Alison, Ian and Charles. Sister to James (deceased) and Joan.
A loved Granny and Great Granny.
Funeral Service takes place at 3.00pm on Friday 1st November at Christ Church, Denmark Street, Bedford.
Donations in lieu of flowers for Christ Church PCC (Holiday at Home)
may be sent via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals Bedford48 Roff Avenue, Bedford,
MK41 7TE Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.