|
|
|
Margaret
Shore After a short illness
on 22nd September 2019
aged 87 years.
Loving Wife to Donald (deceased).
Mum to Michael, Andrew and David. Grandma and Great Grandma.
Funeral Service take place at 12:00 noon on Tuesday 15th October 2019
at St. Andrews Church, Bedford followed by a private family interment.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK can be sent
via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE Telephone
01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 10, 2019