ROBERTSON Margaret June
(nee Russell) Aged 83 years.
Passed into the rest
of her Saviour on August 8th 2019.
Loving and devoted wife to John, mother to Stephen and Michael, mother-in-law to Alison and Rachel
and grandmother to James, Emily, David and Isaac.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at St. Mary's Church, Wootton on Wednesday August 28th 2019
at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations for Cancer Research UK may be given at the service or sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 22, 2019