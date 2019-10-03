Home

Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Margaret Neatherway

Margaret Neatherway Notice
Margaret Rose
NEATHERWAY
Born 12th October 1933
Died 21st September 2019
A wonderful Wife, Sister and Mum.
"And a beautiful human being
who will be sadly missed
by everyone who knew her"
Funeral service to be held on
Thursday 10th October 2019 at 1.30pm at Kempston East Methodist Church.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired made payable to Cancer Research UK
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
6 Bedford Road
Kempston
MK42 8AD
Tel: 01234 860038
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 3, 2019
