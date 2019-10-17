Home

Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Margaret Lumley

Margaret Lumley Notice
Lumley Margaret Agnes Rose Sadly passed away on Monday 7th October 2019, aged 88 years.
Much missed Mum, Nan and
Great Grandmother (GeeGee).
Missed by her son Stephen and Partner Jane.
Grandaughter Nikki and
Husband Johnny.
Great Grandchildren Tayla and Fabian.
Funeral service to be held on
Monday 28th October 2019 at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford at 4.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired made payable to
Dementia UK
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel : 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 17, 2019
