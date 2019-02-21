Home

Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
14:30
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel
Bedford
View Map
Margaret Leadbeater Notice
Leadbeater Margaret Aged 86 years.
Passed away peacefully at Elcombe House on
11th February 2019
surrounded by her family.
Much loved Wife to Rupe (deceased).
Loving Mum to
Graham, Anita and Clare.
Devoted Nan to Nat, Dan, Alex,
Dom and Hannah. Also a Great-Nan.
Sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
She will always be in our thoughts
and forever in our hearts.

Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford on Friday 15th March 2019
at 2.30pm

Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired made payable to Alzheimers Research UK or
Primrose Unit
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 21, 2019
