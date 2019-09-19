Home

Margaret Jones Notice
Jones Margaret Ann
(Nee Soper)

Passed away suddenly
on 2nd September 2019 aged 68 years.
Much Loved Wife of Ron
and Mum of Tom.
A Kind and Popular Lady
who will be greatly missed
by everyone who knew her.
Funeral Service to be held on
Friday 27th September at 1.45pm
at Norse Road Crematorium Bedford.
Dress not to be all black please.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
RNOH Stanmore Charity
or Guide Dogs for the Blind
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue
Putnoe
Bedford
MK41 9EQ
Tel: 01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 19, 2019
