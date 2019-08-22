|
|
|
HINCKLEY Margaret Elinor
(née Fordham) Passed away peacefully after a short illness
bravely fought in Bedford Hospital on Monday 5th August 2019.
Devoted wife to Ray (deceased),
much loved mother, grandmother
and great-grandmother.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral service to take place at 3.15pm on Friday 30th August 2019 at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Flowers or donations for the British Heart Foundation may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 22, 2019