|
|
|
Cranko Margaret (Formerly of Ampthill)
Passed away peacefully at
Burleigh House, Baldock, on
Thursday 25th July, aged 87 years.
Much loved Wife of Mac and much loved Mother, Nanna and Great Nanna.
Funeral Service at 11.30am on Friday 9th August at St Andrews Church, Ampthill, followed by cremation at North Herts Crematorium, at 1pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired can be send to RNIB
or Asthma UK.
All Enquiries to E H Crouch Funeral Directors 01462 682868.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 8, 2019