|
|
|
ARCHER Margaret
Passed away peacefully on
19th September 2019 aged 89 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Fred.
Much loved Mum of David (deceased) and Marion.
Mother-in-Law to Janet and Derek and
devoted Nana to Thomas and Bradley.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford on
Friday 18th October 2019 at 2.30pm.
Black attire optional.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired made payable to the R.S.P.B.
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 3, 2019