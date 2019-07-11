|
|
|
Marabese Marcellino Suddenly passed away on Sunday 30th June 2019,
aged 82 years.
Loving husband to Giosina and father to Lou, Carmela and Joe, Karen.
Grandfather to Lou, Genna, Nina, March, Pep, Romano, Alfie and Adi.
Great Grandfather to Ro, Rita, Grace, Freddie and Leo.
Always in our hearts
he will be greatly missed.
Scomparso all'Improvviso Marabese Marcellino il 30 Giugno all'eta
di 82 anni.
Lascia la moglie Giosina, figli,
nipoti e pronipoti.
Sempre nei nostri cuori sara
molto mancato.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 17th July, 10.30am
at St Francesca Cabrini Italian Church followed by an interment at
Norse Road Cemetery, Bedford
Family flowers only please donations if desired made payable to the
British Heart Foundation
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
6 Bedford Road
Kempston
Bedford
MK42 8AD
Tel: 01234 860038
Published in Bedford Today on July 11, 2019