WOOLERSON Malcolm Much loved son
to Ken & Irene (dec);
loving brother to Gill (dec),
Beth, Graham (dec) and Frances;
dear uncle to Lorrie, Vikki,
Jaquline, Daniel, Kate,
Alan, Diane & Pete;
great uncle to Jeremy and Olivia
and a dear brother-in-law,
cousin and friend.
Graveside service to take place
at 11.00am on Friday 12th July 2019
at Kempston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but
if desired donations for
the British Heart Foundation
may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222
or via www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on July 4, 2019