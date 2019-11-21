Home

A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:45
Norse Road Crematorium,
Bedford
Malcolm Gilbert Notice
GILBERT Malcolm James (Mick) Passed away at his home on
11th November 2019 aged 70 years.

A loving husband to Sue, beloved dad to Lee, Roy and Michelle and grandad to Alfie, Sadie and Aaron.
He had been a popular publican
and will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 10.45am on Tuesday 26th November 2019 at Norse Road Crematorium,
Bedford. Family flowers only please but donations if desired for Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road,
Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 21, 2019
