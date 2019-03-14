Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue
Bedford, Bedfordshire MK41 7TE
01234 359529
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
14:15
Milton Ernest Church
Committal
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
15:30
Norse Road Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Madeline Acland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madeline Acland

Notice Condolences

Madeline Acland Notice
Madeline Esme ACLAND
(Nee Payne)

Sadly passed away peacefully on
2nd March 2019 aged 84 years.

Loving wife to John (deceased);
much loved mum to Debbi & Bruce; mother-in-law to Shaun & Sarah and adored nanny to Chloe, Luke,
Paige & Holly.

She was a friend to many and will be missed by all who knew her - but will be
remembered by her infectious laugh & smile and is forever in our hearts.

Madeline's family would like to thank the staff of South Wing Hospital / Beacon House for their care in Madeline's final few weeks / days.

Her funeral service will take place at Milton Ernest Church on
Wednesday 27th March 2019 at 2.15pm followed by Committal Service at Norse Road Crematorium at 3.30pm.

Bright colours welcome.

Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Marie Curie
may be sent via
www.memorygiving.com or c/o Arnolds Funeral Service,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford.
MK41 7TE Tel: 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.