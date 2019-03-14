Madeline Esme ACLAND

(Nee Payne)



Sadly passed away peacefully on

2nd March 2019 aged 84 years.



Loving wife to John (deceased);

much loved mum to Debbi & Bruce; mother-in-law to Shaun & Sarah and adored nanny to Chloe, Luke,

Paige & Holly.



She was a friend to many and will be missed by all who knew her - but will be

remembered by her infectious laugh & smile and is forever in our hearts.



Madeline's family would like to thank the staff of South Wing Hospital / Beacon House for their care in Madeline's final few weeks / days.



Her funeral service will take place at Milton Ernest Church on

Wednesday 27th March 2019 at 2.15pm followed by Committal Service at Norse Road Crematorium at 3.30pm.



Bright colours welcome.



Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Marie Curie

may be sent via

www.memorygiving.com or c/o Arnolds Funeral Service,

48 Roff Avenue, Bedford.

MK41 7TE Tel: 01234 359529 Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More