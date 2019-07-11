Home

Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00
Priory Methodist Church
Newham Avenue
Bedford
Ludwik Janiga Notice
JANIGA Ludwik (Lou) 17/01/1937 - 28/06/2019

Fell asleep at home with his
family at his side.
A brave and courageous man.
Loving Husband to Doreen,
wonderful Father to Justine and Julia (deceased). Father in-law to Marcus and adored Grandad to
Maddie, Emilie and James.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
There will be a private family burial, then a service to celebrate Lou's life will take place on Thursday 25th July 11.00am at Priory Methodist Church Newham Avenue, Bedford.
Colour may be worn.
Donations if desired will be shared between Sue Ryder Moggerhanger and Keech Cottage Childrens Hospice. A collection will be made available
after the service
Published in Bedford Today on July 11, 2019
