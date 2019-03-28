Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
13:15
Yeovil Crematorium
Somerset
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Hodges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy Hodges

Notice Condolences

Lucy Hodges Notice
HODGES Lucy Passed away peacefully on
13th March 2019, aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of Brian.
Much loved mother of Maria, grandmother of Bronwyn and Bridgitte. Funeral Service to take place at Yeovil Crematorium, Somerset on Thursday 4th April at 1.20pm.
Family flowers only please,
for those wishing to, donations for Cancer Research UK and
The British Heart Foundation may be given at the service or sent c/o
B. Gibbs Funeral Services,
The Manse, 28 Fore Street, Chard, TA20 1PT. Tel 01460 66100.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.