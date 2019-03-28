|
|
|
HODGES Lucy Passed away peacefully on
13th March 2019, aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of Brian.
Much loved mother of Maria, grandmother of Bronwyn and Bridgitte. Funeral Service to take place at Yeovil Crematorium, Somerset on Thursday 4th April at 1.20pm.
Family flowers only please,
for those wishing to, donations for Cancer Research UK and
The British Heart Foundation may be given at the service or sent c/o
B. Gibbs Funeral Services,
The Manse, 28 Fore Street, Chard, TA20 1PT. Tel 01460 66100.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More