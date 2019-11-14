Home

LUCIA

RUSSO

Died peacefully on
29th October 2019, aged 90.

Beloved wife of the late Michele,
loving mother of
Filippo and Francesco,
mother in law of Gillian and Michelle, adored Nonna of Verity, Gemma,
Jonathan, Amanda, Michael, Romeo, Harrison and Isabella
and her great grandchildren.
Dearly loved sister of
Maria and Gaetano.

Funeral service at 11.00am,
Monday 25th November
at St Frances Cabrini, Woburn Road, Bedford followed by interment.
Family flowers only but donations for Whizz-Kidz may be sent via www.memorygiving.com.

All enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue
Bedford , MK41 7TE
Tel 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 14, 2019
