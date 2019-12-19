Home

Lucia Cataldo Notice
CATALDO Lucia

Passed away peacefully at Bedford Hospital on 12th December 2019
aged 79 years.
Adored wife of Michele,
always by her side.
She will be very sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral to take place at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford on
Monday 30th December 2019 at 1.45pm. All enquiries to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.

Con tanta tristezza annunciamo che Lucia ci ha lasciato il 12/12/2019 all'eta` di 79 anni. Adorata moglie di Michele sempre a suo fianco. Una perdita molto
dolorosa per la famiglia e amici.
Il funerale si terra` al Crematorio di Norse Road, Bedford, lunedì
30 Dicembre 2019 alle 13.45.
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 19, 2019
