|
|
|
LOUISE BONWICK
Sadly passed away at
John Radcliffe Hospital on
14th June 2019, aged 58 years.
Wonderful Mum to Claire and Angela. Loving Partner to Graham.
Sister to Michael.
World's best Nannie to Joshua,
Brooke, Lilly, Lacey and Ava.
Funeral service to take place at 1.45pm on Monday 8th July 2019
at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road. A touch of colour to be worn
(if desired).
Any flowers welcome and can be sent
c/o Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Telephone 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on June 27, 2019
