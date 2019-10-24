Home

POWERED BY

Services
J G Fielder & Son (York)
48-50 Clarence Street
York, North Yorkshire YO31 7EW
01904 654460
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:30
Christ the King Church
Bedford
View Map
Committal
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
14:00
Norse Road Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Loreta Scrocca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loreta Scrocca

Notice Condolences

Loreta Scrocca Notice
Scrocca Loreta Concetta Formerly of Winchester Road, Bedford.
Peacefully at Meadowbeck Care Home, York on Thursday, October 10th,
aged 94 years.
Beloved wife to the late Michelangelo, loving mother to Chiarina, Giuseppe, Lucia, grandmother and
great-grandmother.
Service to be held at
Christ the King Church, Bedford on Wednesday, October 30th at 12.30pm followed by Committal at Norse Road Cemetery at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations can be made
in Loreta's memory to Diabetes UK
a plate will be
provided at the service.
All enquiries to JG Fielder & Son Funeral Directors on
01904 654460
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.