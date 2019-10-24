|
|
|
Scrocca Loreta Concetta Formerly of Winchester Road, Bedford.
Peacefully at Meadowbeck Care Home, York on Thursday, October 10th,
aged 94 years.
Beloved wife to the late Michelangelo, loving mother to Chiarina, Giuseppe, Lucia, grandmother and
great-grandmother.
Service to be held at
Christ the King Church, Bedford on Wednesday, October 30th at 12.30pm followed by Committal at Norse Road Cemetery at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations can be made
in Loreta's memory to Diabetes UK
a plate will be
provided at the service.
All enquiries to JG Fielder & Son Funeral Directors on
01904 654460
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 24, 2019