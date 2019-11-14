|
|
|
Lloyd
O'Sullivan Peacefully
on Sunday
27th October 2019,
aged 87 years.
Much loved Husband of Iona.
Devoted Dad, Grandad and
Great-Grandad and much loved Uncle. Sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at 12.00 Noon on Thursday 21st November 2019 at St Peter de Merton Church,
De Parys Avenue, Bedford MK40 2TX.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for
Diabetes UK can be sent via
www.memorygiving.com or c/o Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE Telephone 01234 359529.
L;X002 - 000019269 Nevilles
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 14, 2019