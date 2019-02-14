Home

Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:30
Bedford Crematorium
Liz Tomlinson
TOMLINSON Liz Of Flitwick passed away peacefully on 31st March 2019 aged 75 years.
Dearly loved wife of Chris, loving mum to Richard and Kate and a cherished nanny to Molly, Isobel, Mia and Ella.
Funeral service will be held at Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes on Tuesday 26th February at 11.30am.
Please wear bright colours.
No flowers by request, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK
may be made
via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funeral Service, Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 14, 2019
