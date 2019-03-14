Home

Neville Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue
Bedford, Bedfordshire MK41 7TE
01234 359529
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
15:15
Bedford Crematorium
Norse Road
Resources
Linda Fecker Notice
Linda Elizabeth Fecker (née Prudden) After a short illness on
24th February 2019, aged 71 years.

Loving mother to
Marc and Alexandra and
grandmother to
Tobias and Gwendolyn.

Funeral service
takes place at 3.15pm on
Tuesday 19th March 2019 at
Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
Macmillan Cancer Support can be
sent via www.memorygiving.com.

Further enquiries to
Arnolds Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 14, 2019
