|
|
|
COLES Linda Christine Passed away suddenly at
Bedford Hospital on
15th February 2019 aged 68 years.
A loving wife to Roy, a much loved mother to Gary and Ricky
(deceased) and a dear grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at 4.00pm on Wednesday 13th March 2019 at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford. Bright colours may be worn. All flowers welcome but donations if preferred for "The Multiple Sclerosis Society" may be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More