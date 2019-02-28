Home

POWERED BY

Services
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
16:00
Norse Road Crematorium
Bedford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Coles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Coles

Notice Condolences

Linda Coles Notice
COLES Linda Christine Passed away suddenly at
Bedford Hospital on
15th February 2019 aged 68 years.
A loving wife to Roy, a much loved mother to Gary and Ricky
(deceased) and a dear grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at 4.00pm on Wednesday 13th March 2019 at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford. Bright colours may be worn. All flowers welcome but donations if preferred for "The Multiple Sclerosis Society" may be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
Download Now