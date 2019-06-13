|
|
|
BRIDGFORD Linda
(née Beck) Sadly passed away on 4th June 2019, aged 58 years.
Taken too soon, Linda was a much loved wife to Peter, an adored mother to Jake and Molly, a devoted daughter to Jack and Shirley and a loving sister to David.
Linda was a wonderful person and a cherished friend to so many.
She will be deeply missed by all who knew her and forever in our hearts. The family would like to thank
all staff at Bedford Hospital
involved in her recent care.
A funeral service will take place on Tuesday 25th June 2019, 10.45am at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Family flowers only.
Any kind donations may be
made to the Primrose Unit,
Bedford Hospital and sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds,
MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222
or via www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on June 13, 2019
Read More