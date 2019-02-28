Home

Neville Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue
Bedford, Bedfordshire MK41 7TE
01234 359529
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
09:15
Bedford Crematorium
Resources
1928 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Lilian Edwards Notice
EDWARDS Lilian May 30.4.1928 - 17.2.2019
At Annandale Lodge in the presence of her family, aged 90 years. Wife to the late Henry, Mother, Grandmother and Sister
to Marjorie Lucy (deceased),
Don and Terry.
Funeral Service to be held at 9.15am on Thursday 14th March
at Bedford Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Sue Ryder via memorygiving.com
Further enquiries C/O
Arnolds Funeral Service 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 28, 2019
