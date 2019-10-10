|
|
|
Brown 'Cappy' Lexford Passed away
far too soon on 28th August 2019,
leaving behind loving
Daughter Michelle and Sons Delroy,
Carlton and Neville.
Lexford will be led from our family home on 18th October 2019
by horse and carriage at 11am
1A Gibbons Street, Ipswich.
Received into
Burlington Road Baptist Church
for an 11.30 am service, thereafter
to be laid to rest in eternal peace
at Millennium Cemetery, Ipswich
at 1.30pm.
Wake to follow on at
The Manor Ballroom.
"Many are called, few are chosen"
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 10, 2019