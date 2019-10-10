Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lexford Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lexford Brown

Notice Condolences

Lexford Brown Notice
Brown 'Cappy' Lexford Passed away
far too soon on 28th August 2019,
leaving behind loving
Daughter Michelle and Sons Delroy,
Carlton and Neville.

Lexford will be led from our family home on 18th October 2019
by horse and carriage at 11am
1A Gibbons Street, Ipswich.
Received into
Burlington Road Baptist Church
for an 11.30 am service, thereafter
to be laid to rest in eternal peace
at Millennium Cemetery, Ipswich
at 1.30pm.
Wake to follow on at
The Manor Ballroom.

"Many are called, few are chosen"
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.