WALKER Leslie Ronald
(Les) Passed away peacefully after
a short illness on 29th January 2019
aged 76 years.
He was a loving father and
will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
2pm on Monday 4th March 2019
at St. Mary's Church, Wootton.
All flowers welcome but
donations if desired for
the East Anglian Air Ambulance
may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds,
MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222 or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 14, 2019
