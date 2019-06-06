|
|
|
Brown Leslie Arthur Passed away on
Friday 24th May
at Peters Place Care Home, aged 58 years,
formerly of Clapham.
Much loved Brother, Uncle
and Great Uncle.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel,
Bedford on Thursday 13th June 2019
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please.
A collection will be held at the
crematorium in aid of
The Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
Clarabut and Plumbe
Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on June 6, 2019
