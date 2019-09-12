Home

A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Leonora Banks

Leonora Banks Notice
BANKS Leonora
(Nora) Passed away peacefully on
2nd September 2019, aged 92 years.
Wife to Roy (deceased),
loving mum to Ruth (deceased)
and Michael, mum-in-law to Linda,
beloved nan to
Gemma, Thomas and Daniel and
great-grandmother to Eden.
She will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford
on Thursday 19th September 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired for
Kidney Research UK may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds,
MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222
or via www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 12, 2019
