Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Willis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Willis

Notice Condolences

Leonard Willis Notice
WILLIS Leonard John,
"John" of Ampthill, passed away peacefully
on 24th November 2019, aged 83 years.
Loving Husband, Dad, Grandad,
Brother, Uncle and Friend.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral Service will be held at
Bedford Crematorium on Monday
16th December at 1.45pm.
Flowers welcome or, donations
to Age UK c/o Dawn Willis or via
www.memorygiving.com.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals,
The Old Church, Flitwick Road,
Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -