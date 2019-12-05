|
|
|
WILLIS Leonard John,
"John" of Ampthill, passed away peacefully
on 24th November 2019, aged 83 years.
Loving Husband, Dad, Grandad,
Brother, Uncle and Friend.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral Service will be held at
Bedford Crematorium on Monday
16th December at 1.45pm.
Flowers welcome or, donations
to Age UK c/o Dawn Willis or via
www.memorygiving.com.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals,
The Old Church, Flitwick Road,
Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 5, 2019