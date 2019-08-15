|
|
|
Richards Lennard
'Lenny' Passed away on 5th July 2019 at Dial House aged 88 years.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 15th August 2019 at
Mount Zion Pentecostal Church, Bedford at 11:00am followed by burial at Norse Road Cemetery.
Everyone will be welcome following the burial at Mount Zion Pentecostal Church from 4:00pm - 8:00pm.
No flowers please but donations in Lenny's memory for the benefit of Mount Zion Church or
Bedford Hospital Children's A&E Department may be made via www.cheneryfunerals.co.uk or sent together with all enquiries to
Chenery Funeral Services,
44 Bedford Road, Hitchin, SG5 2TY,
Tel: 01462 434375.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 15, 2019