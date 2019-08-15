Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chenery Funerals Services Ltd (Hitchin)
44 Bedford Road
Hitchin, Hertfordshire SG5 2TY
01462 434375
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00
Mount Zion Pentecostal Church
Bedford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lennard Richards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lennard Richards

Notice Condolences

Lennard Richards Notice
Richards Lennard
'Lenny' Passed away on 5th July 2019 at Dial House aged 88 years.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 15th August 2019 at
Mount Zion Pentecostal Church, Bedford at 11:00am followed by burial at Norse Road Cemetery.
Everyone will be welcome following the burial at Mount Zion Pentecostal Church from 4:00pm - 8:00pm.
No flowers please but donations in Lenny's memory for the benefit of Mount Zion Church or
Bedford Hospital Children's A&E Department may be made via www.cheneryfunerals.co.uk or sent together with all enquiries to
Chenery Funeral Services,
44 Bedford Road, Hitchin, SG5 2TY,
Tel: 01462 434375.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.