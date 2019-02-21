|
Keeshan Lee
(Anna Marie) Passed away peacefully on
7th February 2019,
aged 73 years.
Beloved partner of Pat.
Devoted Mother and Granny.
Dear Sister and Auntie.
Sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on
Monday 4th March 2019 at
the Holy Cross RC Church
Goldington Road Bedford
at 12.00
followed by burial at
Norse Road Cemetery Bedford
at 1pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired made payable to
B.O.L.D
(Bedford Opportunities
for Learning Disabilities)
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 21, 2019
