A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Lawrence Clarke Notice
CLARKE Lawrence 7/11/1927 - 23/6/2019
The ultimate family man. Died peacefully at home just as he wanted. Beloved husband to Betty (dec'd), father to Andrew, Nick and Sally-Anne, father-in-law to Karen, Ruth and David and adored grandfather to six and great-grandfather to three.
Will be much missed by all, especially his brothers Gene and Harold.
Funeral Service to take place at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford on Monday 15th July 2019 at 11.30am. Black not required.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for Sue Ryder,
St. John's or The Injured Jockeys Fund may be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on July 4, 2019
