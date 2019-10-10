|
|
|
In Loving Memory of
Krishna Bangar
You will be missed
dear Daughter, Mother of Alisha, Aaron, Sriya and
a dear Sister and Aunty
and Friend.
We Love you , and will always Miss you.
Funeral Service
19th October.
Last respects can be made 8.15am - 9.15am at
15 Sexton Avenue,
MK42 9RJ
(Parking available at
Kings Arms Church,
Kings House)
The Church service will be held 9.30am at
Kings Arms Church,
Kings House,
245 Ampthill Road,
followed by Burial
at Norse Road Cemetery, Bedford at 11am.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 10, 2019